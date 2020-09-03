Brokerages Anticipate Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Announce -$0.56 EPS

Brokerages expect Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) to report ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Axsome Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($2.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXSM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.30.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.50 per share, with a total value of $51,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie acquired 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $59,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,870.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 417.7% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,904,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,278 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,652,000. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,658,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,446,000 after purchasing an additional 605,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,093,000 after purchasing an additional 539,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 225.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after purchasing an additional 310,963 shares during the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $2.88 on Friday, hitting $70.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,495. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.65. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

