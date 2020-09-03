Brokerages Anticipate KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $895.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post sales of $895.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $864.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $934.60 million. KB Home reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $913.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on KB Home from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on KB Home from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,823,795.50. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in KB Home during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in KB Home by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,399. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.61. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $40.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

