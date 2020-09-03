Brokerages Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) will post sales of $4.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $320,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,331.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $14.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $17.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $57.57 million, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $62.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%.

XERS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. 4,956,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,844. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.65. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

