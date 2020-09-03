Brokerages Anticipate Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to announce $2.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $3.10 million. Zogenix posted sales of $630,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 273%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $12.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $17.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $108.45 million, with estimates ranging from $99.70 million to $119.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 2,196.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Zogenix by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zogenix stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.59. The company had a trading volume of 479,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,954. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $57.22.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

