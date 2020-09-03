Brokerages Expect NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.33 Million

Brokerages forecast that NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) will report sales of $113.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NMI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.65 million. NMI reported sales of $101.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NMI will report full year sales of $445.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $435.46 million to $456.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $527.03 million, with estimates ranging from $465.96 million to $588.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NMI.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $107.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.09 million.

NMIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of NMI by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in NMI in the first quarter worth $199,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NMI by 4,055.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 699,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 682,625 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in NMI by 24.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,847,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 568,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 108.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,157,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,613,000 after purchasing an additional 603,241 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,963. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36. NMI has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

