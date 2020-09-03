Brokerages Set Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Price Target at $19.63

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 106.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 28.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 16.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $271.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $22.56.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

