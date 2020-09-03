Brokerages Set Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) Price Target at €39.85

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €40.35 ($47.47).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.29 ($56.81) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.50 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Hapag-Lloyd stock traded down €0.90 ($1.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €48.10 ($56.59). 21,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Hapag-Lloyd has a 52-week low of €44.55 ($52.41) and a 52-week high of €186.60 ($219.53). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €50.26 and its 200 day moving average is €76.93.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

