Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.89.

BF/B has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

NASDAQ:BF/B traded up $7.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.89. 2,362,994 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.1743 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

