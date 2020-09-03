BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stock Position Boosted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its position in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 329.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,661,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,809,474 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 4.19% of BRP worth $156,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of BRP by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,313,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,258,000 after buying an additional 917,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 742,463 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BRP by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after purchasing an additional 108,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BRP by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 170,446 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BRP by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 216,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BRP from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BRP from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

Shares of DOOO traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.56. 13,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,435. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 3.46. BRP Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.00.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.