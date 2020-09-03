Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Up 16.1% in August

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the July 30th total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 547,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $73,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Bruker by 206.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Bruker by 109.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKR traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.63. 6,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,247. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.27. Bruker has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.16.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.51 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

