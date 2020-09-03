BSW Wealth Partners Acquires 5,451 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.7% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PepsiCo by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $55,808,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,915,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,771. The stock has a market cap of $198.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

