BSW Wealth Partners Acquires New Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,378,000 after buying an additional 2,144,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,389,000 after buying an additional 17,583,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,459,000 after buying an additional 661,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.31. The company had a trading volume of 185,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,671. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $123.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

