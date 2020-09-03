BSW Wealth Partners Acquires Shares of 693 Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 693 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 3.3% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 20.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $25.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $507.89. 318,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,143. The company has a fifty day moving average of $457.75 and a 200 day moving average of $388.68. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.67, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $5,134,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,411 shares of company stock valued at $44,998,755 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

