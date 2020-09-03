BSW Wealth Partners Boosts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,845.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 183.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

SCHF traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $32.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,977,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,808,116. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

