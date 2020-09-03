BSW Wealth Partners Buys New Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,718 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 166,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 172,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 70,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 103,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,582,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,482,764. The stock has a market cap of $209.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

