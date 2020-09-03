BSW Wealth Partners Has $3.94 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.3% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 323,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,686,000 after acquiring an additional 465,045 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 85,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 58,490 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

PG traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,379,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,848,658. The company has a market capitalization of $344.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $141.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

