BSW Wealth Partners Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,159 shares of company stock worth $19,693,240 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.47.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $7.63 on Thursday, hitting $280.63. The company had a trading volume of 122,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $289.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.59 and a 200 day moving average of $252.08. The company has a market cap of $135.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

