BSW Wealth Partners Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,643 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in CVS Health by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 15,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in CVS Health by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 245,536 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $60.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,890,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.14. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

