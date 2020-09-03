BSW Wealth Partners Invests $214,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 425,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,279,000 after purchasing an additional 274,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

Shares of EMR traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.69. The stock had a trading volume of 132,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.74. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

