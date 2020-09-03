BSW Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.04. The stock had a trading volume of 505,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,412. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.94.

