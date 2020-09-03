BSW Wealth Partners Takes Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.95.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares in the company, valued at $78,803,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,261 shares of company stock worth $21,445,151 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $20.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $678.36. The company had a trading volume of 29,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $648.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.72. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $699.81.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

