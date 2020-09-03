BSW Wealth Partners Trims Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

BSW Wealth Partners cut its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.7% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.19. The company had a trading volume of 26,283,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,017,676. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.84. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $219.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

