BTU Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $106,489.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One BTU Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00003793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $36.69 million and approximately $106,489.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043056 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.51 or 0.05635481 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00036217 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003841 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU is a token. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,463 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.