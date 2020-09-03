Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the July 30th total of 217,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSTE. BidaskClub cut shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of CSTE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.75. 110,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.25. Caesarstone has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $17.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTE. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 7.4% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 28.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 41.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

