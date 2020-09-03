Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Get Camtek alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAMT. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Camtek from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of CAMT stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 142,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,689. The firm has a market cap of $594.39 million, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97. Camtek has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $16.76.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camtek will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Camtek by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Camtek by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.