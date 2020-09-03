Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$107.11.

CM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$111.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM traded up C$0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$104.28. 1,815,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,651. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$67.52 and a twelve month high of C$115.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion and a PE ratio of 11.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$96.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$91.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.