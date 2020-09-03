Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer Sells 4,181 Shares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 4,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.69, for a total value of C$433,527.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$877,735.85.

TSE CM traded up C$0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$104.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,815,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,651. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$96.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$91.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.46. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$67.52 and a 52 week high of C$115.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$113.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$107.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

