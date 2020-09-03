CanYaCoin (CAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.52 Million

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. CanYaCoin has a market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $9,324.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One CanYaCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, IDAX, Lykke Exchange and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042893 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.79 or 0.05630914 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00036138 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CAN is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,991 tokens. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Kucoin, IDAX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

