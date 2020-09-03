Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Short Interest Down 49.2% in August

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the July 30th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 6.3% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 16.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 106.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 28.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 71,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,696. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $271.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $22.56.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

