Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.23

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 550429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFFN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.42.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 20.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,987 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,978,000 after buying an additional 146,546 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 15.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 55,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,212,153 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after buying an additional 46,419 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 17.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.