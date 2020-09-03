Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Trading Up 5.4%

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)’s share price was up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.73. Approximately 411,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 336,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSII shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis upped their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rhonda J. Robb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.97 per share, with a total value of $31,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 167,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,342,378.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra Sedo sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $93,073.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,895.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,200 shares of company stock worth $135,200 and sold 8,731 shares worth $279,300. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 24.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 183.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

