Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Up 5.8%

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)’s share price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $22.97. 627,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 604,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CATM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Gabelli began coverage on Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Cardtronics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $965.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.52 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardtronics PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rahul Gupta acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.77 per share, with a total value of $86,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 75,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,834,019.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 178,850 shares of company stock worth $4,330,714. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,574,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after buying an additional 271,242 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,546,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after buying an additional 59,595 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,047,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after buying an additional 223,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 759,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,204,000 after buying an additional 162,739 shares during the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

