Carlyle Group Inc. Has $789,000 Holdings in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Carlyle Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887,019 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 277,986 shares during the quarter. Centennial Resource Development makes up 0.0% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Carlyle Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Centennial Resource Development worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 270.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 474,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 346,407 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 27.0% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045,450 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 222,290 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 131.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 303,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 172,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 32,082 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDEV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.62. 13,668,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,155,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (up from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.95 to $0.80 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.58.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

