Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Short Interest Update

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the July 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Casa Systems stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $390.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $8.03.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CASA. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 93.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at $76,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.