CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Up 14.2% in August

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the July 30th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CBFV stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.54. 838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,998. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $12.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBFV. TheStreet lowered CB Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CB Financial Services from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other CB Financial Services news, Vice Chairman Charles R. Guthrie bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Also, Director Joseph N. Headlee bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,370 shares of company stock worth $337,892 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 23.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 255,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 48,526 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 17.1% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 34,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 26.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 30.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

