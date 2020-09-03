CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the July 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CBMB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.95. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,268. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22. CBM Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBM Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 5.74% of CBM Bancorp worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

