Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Short Interest Up 52.5% in August

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the July 30th total of 787,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLDX. BidaskClub cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of CLDX traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 32,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,510. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 19.28, a current ratio of 19.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $464.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 3.16.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.20. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,035.16% and a negative return on equity of 36.44%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin acquired 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $29,152.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony S. Marucci acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 41,170 shares of company stock worth $126,778. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 68.8% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 191.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 50,583 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

