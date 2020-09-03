Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) Short Interest Down 31.1% in August

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 389,200 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the July 30th total of 564,700 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ CBMG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,900. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13.

Get Cellular Biomedicine Group alerts:

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.13).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBMG shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.