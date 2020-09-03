Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) Short Interest Down 31.1% in August

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 389,200 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the July 30th total of 564,700 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
NASDAQ CBMG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,900. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13.
Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.13).
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.95% of the company’s stock.
About Cellular Biomedicine Group
Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.
