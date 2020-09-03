Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 30th total of 2,800,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 909,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
CELH stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.64. 18,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,932. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. Celsius has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.37 and a beta of 1.55.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CELH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.
Celsius Company Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.