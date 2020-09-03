Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 30th total of 2,800,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 909,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

CELH stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.64. 18,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,932. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. Celsius has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,363.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $11,027,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CELH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.