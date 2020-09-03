Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.47 Million

Brokerages expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to announce sales of $18.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.10 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $19.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $74.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.40 million to $77.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $69.17 million, with estimates ranging from $65.40 million to $71.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.37 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

CVCY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $149.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.71. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, EVP Patrick A. Luis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $48,680.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,342.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $135,050 over the last 90 days. 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 90,104 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 218,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 81,658 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 229,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

