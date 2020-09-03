Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the July 30th total of 23,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 339,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 359,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,421. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.21. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CTHR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 14.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

