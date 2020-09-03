Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,983 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Charter Communications worth $137,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Charter Communications by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,572 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $235,105,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $130,893,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $101,991,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,780,000 after acquiring an additional 212,424 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CHTR. TD Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.25.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $14.93 on Thursday, reaching $607.52. 61,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,037. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $589.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.85.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $4,902,375.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,697,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,115,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,269 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,257. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.