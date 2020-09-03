Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the period. Chewy accounts for 1.1% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chewy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Chewy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $564,962.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,669. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 85,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total value of $4,945,716.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,353.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,377,979 shares of company stock worth $69,457,110 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHWY stock traded down $8.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.94. 7,057,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,668,497. Chewy Inc has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $74.84. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.23 and a beta of -0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.99.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHWY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.