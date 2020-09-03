Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price Down 11.6% on Insider Selling

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)’s share price dropped 11.6% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $60.66 and last traded at $61.94. Approximately 7,057,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,668,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.10.

Specifically, insider Stacy Bowman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,829,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $5,086,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,377,979 shares of company stock valued at $69,457,110. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of -91.09 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.99.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 531.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 805.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 50.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

