Chimpion 24 Hour Volume Hits $627,265.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Chimpion token can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00007245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex. Chimpion has a total market cap of $24.73 million and approximately $627,265.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 41.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00055944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00125240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00207037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.97 or 0.01579919 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000403 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00175677 BTC.

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio

Chimpion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

