China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Up 33.9% in August

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the July 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ CAAS remained flat at $$2.81 during trading hours on Thursday. 6,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,781. The company has a market cap of $84.79 million, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.54. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAAS. TheStreet raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Greenridge Global upped their price target on shares of China Automotive Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

