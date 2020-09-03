CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.65

Shares of CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 9164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 72.97%.

About CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the Chow Tai Fook, Hearts On Fire, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

