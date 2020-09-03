Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Shares Down 0.1%

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.36 and last traded at $21.36. Approximately 11 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LFSYY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities to luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons in Hong Kong.

