CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

CHSCP stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.76. 13,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,258. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93. CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

