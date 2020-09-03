Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the July 30th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.31.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other news, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 11,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $1,069,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $1,402,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,830.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,173 shares of company stock worth $20,197,380 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 49.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Church & Dwight by 74.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.16. 1,920,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.33. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.